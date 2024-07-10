OBITUARY: Dianna Lee Stoneking

It is with great sadness that the family of Dianna Lee Stoneking, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN announce her passing on July 4th, 2024.

She was surrounded by loved ones as she left this life, just as the 4th of July fireworks display began. It was a perfect view from her hospital room and the family believes the timing was not a coincidence. She was a spectacular wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and we believe God was celebrating her arrival in Heaven. The family is relieved that she is no longer suffering and know she is filling her lungs with the fresh air of God’s kingdom.

She joins her husband Carl Stoneking, parents Paulene and Elmo Copass, and sister Deborah Shipman.

Dianna is survived by her two daughters Sheryl O’Toole and Rhonda Houk as well as her son-in-law Kevin O’Toole, two grandsons Kevin and Matthew O’Toole, two brothers Larry and Kenneth Copass and one sister Jolene Gitter.

She was a blessing to everyone who knew her and will be missed by family, friends and the community.

A visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from 2 pm – 4 pm with the service to immediately follow. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

