Randel David “Buck” Sargent, age 74 of La Vergne died November 20, 2020. He was born in Mansfield Ohio and was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Carter; parents, Joseph Carl Sargent and Bertha Ferrell Sargent; brothers, Russell Sargent and Richard Sargent.

Mr. Sargent was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church and had attended New Vison Baptist Buchanan Campus. He was a retired Truckdriver having worked for Robert Orr Sysco and Save A Lot.

Mr. Sargent is survived by wife of 46 years, Christine Sargent; son, Jeremy David Sargent and wife Brittany of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Luke David Sargent, and Noah Matthew Sargent; sisters; Marslene Lovejoy of West Virginia, Phyllis Kozuch and husband William of Indiana.

Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00AM until funeral service 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.