Randel David

Randel David “Buck” Sargent, age 74 of La Vergne died November 20, 2020. He was born in Mansfield Ohio and was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Carter; parents, Joseph Carl Sargent and Bertha Ferrell Sargent; brothers, Russell Sargent and Richard Sargent.

Mr. Sargent was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church and had attended New Vison Baptist Buchanan Campus. He was a retired Truckdriver having worked for Robert Orr Sysco and Save A Lot.

Mr. Sargent is survived by wife of 46 years, Christine Sargent; son, Jeremy David Sargent and wife Brittany of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Luke David Sargent, and Noah Matthew Sargent; sisters; Marslene Lovejoy of West Virginia, Phyllis Kozuch and husband William of Indiana.

Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00AM until funeral service 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com


