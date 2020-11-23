Caroline AnnaMarie Miller, infant daughter of Seth and Julie Saez Miller of Christiana, TN, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Moises Saez; aunt, Joanna Whitmire; and a cousin, April Whitmire.

Caroline is survived by her parents; brother, Ethan Faircloth of Christiana, TN; grandparents, Harold and Carolyn Miller of Christiana, TN, and Edyie Saez of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; aunt, Katherine “Katie” Miller of Christiana, TN.

A private family graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jimmy Sorrells officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in memory of Caroline.

