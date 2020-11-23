This year we are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a recipe for Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie, a recipe that can be used for all sorts of holiday parties.

Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie

from Pillsbury

Ingredients

1 Apple

8 Grape clusters, small seedless red or green

1 Pear

1 Egg

3 tbsp Berry cranberry sauce or cranberry chutney, whole

1 tbsp Pecans

1 can Pillsbury crescent rolls, refrigerated

1 (8 oz) brie cheese, round

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough; separate dough crosswise into 2 sections. Press dough to form 2 squares, firmly pressing perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut crosswise into 2 sections. Press dough to form 2 squares.

Cut corners off both dough squares and reserve to use for cutouts. Place 1 dough round on cookie sheet. Cut cheese crosswise into 2 equal layers. Place bottom half of cheese on center of dough circle on cookie sheet. Spread cranberry sauce over cheese. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Top with remaining cheese half. Bring dough up around side of cheese, pressing and pinching dough.

With small cookie or canapé cutter, cut shapes from reserved corners of dough; set aside. Place remaining dough on top of cheese round. Press dough evenly around side of cheese. Brush dough with beaten egg. Top with cutouts; brush with additional beaten egg.

Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool 15 minutes before serving. To serve, place warm pastry-wrapped cheese on platter. Arrange fruit around cheese.