OBITUARY: Phongsavanh Chaophrasy

Ms. Phongsavanh Chaophrasy, age 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024 surrounded by her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by husband, Chansamouth Chaophrasy; sons, Sourilamphanh “Todd” Chaophrasy and Sourilamphone “Thik” Chaophasy.

She is survived by her son, Took Chaophrasy (Vilatda “Ning” Chaophrasy); grandchildren, Carra Kaitlyn Chaophasy, Diane Thepperack Chaophrasy, Nicholas Patana Chaophasy, Pascal Theppharad Chaophrasy, Jaden Murphy Chaophasy, Phoneprasert Dino Chaophrasy, Souri Tida Chaophrasy; daughter in law, Deborah Darlene Chaophasy Adcox; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 18, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

