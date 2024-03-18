OBITUARY: Doug Watson Jr.

Doug Watson, Jr., age 67 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

He was born in Fayetteville, TN to Glyn D. Watson, Sr. and the late Darrell (Thorpe) Watson.

His family included his sisters, Angela Watson, Pamela Watson, and his late brother, Kevin Watson. Doug is also survived by his Life Partner of 33 years, Candee Hawkins and her children, Jason and Nick Hawkins and her grandchildren, James, and Georgia as well as many other loving family and friends.

Doug was a 1974 graduate of Riverdale High School and worked in construction most of his life. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, and he was an avid Tennessee Vols and Nascar fan.

Visitation with the Watson family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm with Bro. Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

