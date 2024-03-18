OBITUARY: Reba Dian Lane

Reba Dian Lane, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Reba was born in Batesville, MS and was the daughter of the late, John William and Lida Lorene Crawford.

She was raised in Dyersburg before moving and calling Lexington, TN home for over 22 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She had a zest for life that was evident in everything she did.

She had a passion for dancing, traveling, and working with ceramics. She was also active in the Senior Citizens Center in Sardis, TN. She found solace and strength in her relationship with the Lord, and she dedicated herself to reading and studying her Bible. But perhaps Reba’s greatest joy came from her family. She adored her son and daughter-in-law, grandsons, and siblings, cherishing every moment spent in their company. Whether it was sharing stories around the dinner table or embarking on adventures together, Reba treasured the time she spent with her loved ones.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Verl Lane and her brother, Ronnie William Crawford.

She is survived by:

Son – David Shane (Lisa) Pillow

Grandsons – Luke Ormerod and Zac Ormerod

Sister – Linda (Danny) Dial

Brothers – Rick (Dianne) Crawford, Marty (Connie) Crawford, and Tommy (Tammy) Crawford

Many nieces and nephews

A celebration of Reba’s life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024 at West Dyersburg Church of Christ, 820 US Hwy 51 Bypass, Dyersburg, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

