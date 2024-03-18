OBITUARY: Doris Jane Webb Mills

Doris Jane Webb Mills, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024.

A native of Indian Mound, TN she was the daughter of the late William Ernest and Ruby Celistine Seay Webb.

Mrs. Mills was also preceded in death by her husband, William T. Windham; brothers, Billy, Jack, Clay, and Jimmy Webb; sisters, Ernestine Gunter, and Peggy Tate.

Mrs. Mills is survived by son, Donald Bingham and his wife Debbie of Waverly, TN; daughter, Nancy Flatt and her husband Roger of Cookeville, TN; step-children, Diane Shaw and her husband Bart of Pennsylvania, Tom Windham and his wife Teri of Murfreesboro, TN, and Becky Windham of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jason Bingham, Sarah Bingham, Daniel (Anna) Flatt, and Wesley (Lauren) Flatt; step-grandchildren, David (Katie), Elizabeth, Anne, and Robert Windham and Will (Jessica) Shaw; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Liza Jane, Grady, Orry, and Sonny Flatt; step-great-grandchildren, Emily Anne Windham and Henry “Hank” Windham; brothers, Lloyd (Frances) Webb of Indian Mound and Kenny (Cathy) Webb of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Margaret Ann Parker of Lawrenceburg, TN and Sylvia Vincent of Nashville, TN.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mills was a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and a retired Registered Nurse from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart of the Cumberland, P.O. Box 2474 Cookeville, TN 37185, or St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Mills.

An online guestbook for the Mills family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

