New Music this Week – March 18, 2024

2 Ian Munsick

Munsick prepares to release five new tracks with White Buffalo: Introduce You To God, a deluxe version of the celebrated collection due April 5, he released “Yippie-I-A,” out now.

“Cowboy ballads have always had a way of transporting me back to the sagebrush prairies of home. It’s high time I made one for myself,” declares Munsick. “In every one of them, you can hear the distant cry of the lone wanderer. But why does he cry? That’s exactly what inspired ‘Yippie-I-A’. I hope it breaks your heart like only the magic of music can.”

Take a listen here.