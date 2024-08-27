OBITUARY: Paul Crawford Dees

Paul Crawford Dees, age 72 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, August 23, 2024.

Born in Winston, MS, he was the son of the late Billy and Lois Sillman Dees. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kim Duane Dees.

Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherry Lynn Fields Dees; daughter, Shelly Baker and her husband Tim of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Richard “Rick” Dees and his wife Gabriella also of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Samuel, Joshua, and Elaina Baker, Eleanor and Liam Dees all of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, David Dees of Philadelphia, MS; sister-in-law, Nancy Dees of Cleveland, TN; niece, Meredith McConnell and her husband Jonathan of Cleveland, TN; and great-nephew, Nathaniel McConnell of Cleveland, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside with military honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN with Bro. Rob McRay officiating.

Paul was a member of the Church of Christ, a retired US Army veteran having served 24 years of active duty with the Army National Guard and retired from Simplex in Nashville.

An online guestbook for the Dees family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

