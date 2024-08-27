OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Holmes

Peggy Sue Holmes, age 64 passed away Friday, August 23, 2024.

Preceded in death by her parents Valter and Dorothy Thomason and sister Cynthia Thomason.

Survived by life partner, Jerry Haslam Sr.; daughters, Quanna (Don Madell) Mayo, Sharon (Sonny Brown) Holmes; son Jimmy (Shanna) Holmes; step-son, Jerry Haslam Jr.; grandchildren Hunter (Chelsey) Mayo, Jamison (Edith) Alexander, Devin and Katelynn Holmes, Aleiyah (Chris) Mayo, Jimmy Holmes and Jacob Holmes; great-grandchildren, Carter Holmes, Mailynn Holmes, Sebastian Alexander, Remington Scammicca, and Sunny Mayo; brother Mitchell Thomason.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Pallbearers will be Devin Holmes; Jamison Alexander; Hunter Mayo; Tyler Badger; Jerry Haslam Jr; Christopher Haslam.

