OBITUARY: Lisa Renee Millen

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lisa Renee Millen, who departed this life on August 22, 2024, at her home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Born on February 28, 1990, in Tullahoma, TN, Lisa was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, and mother whose memory will be deeply treasured by all who knew her.

Lisa was a proud honor student in high school, which set the foundation for her further education at a technical school. Her academic achievements were a testament to her commitment to excellence and her love for learning.

A devoted fan of the University of Alabama, Lisa’s enthusiasm for the Crimson Tide was infectious, and she shared her passion for the team with friends and family. Lisa built a successful career in Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable, where her skills and dedication were well-recognized, particularly in the area of payroll. Her attention to detail and dedication to her work were evident to all who had the pleasure of working with her.

Lisa was a loving wife to her husband, Royce, with whom she shared 19 wonderful years, 10 of those as a married couple. Her nurturing presence turned their house into a true home, creating a space filled with love, warmth, and joy. As a mother, Lisa found great joy in watching their son, Ryder, excel in school, especially in math and science. She encouraged his curiosity about space and his love for learning. Ryder’s creativity was evident in his passion for building and creating, as well as in his enjoyment of video games, which brought him much happiness. Lisa’s pride in Ryder’s achievements and interests was boundless, and she supported him in all his endeavors.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Royce; her beloved son, Ryder; her mother, Racheal; her three brothers, Michael, Matthew, Ayden; her sister, Amanda; and her cherished parents-in-law, Kathy and Rick. Her family and friends will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

A visitation to honor Lisa’s memory will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Home, located at 1488 Lascassas Pike #1600, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. There will be no formal service; this time is reserved for family and friends to gather and remember Lisa. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to support Ryder’s future, which can be made through this GoFundMe link. https://gofund.me/370180e7

Lisa Renee Millen will be dearly missed, and her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

