Nicholas Brooks, age 34 of LaVergne, Tennessee died Thursday at his home surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Tullahoma, he was an avid video gamer and worked at State Farm as a computer programmer. Nicholas was partially bilingual and “Cada dia mas hermoso”.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Chapa; parents, Billy Brooks of Las Vegas, Nevada and Cathy Howard and husband Clyde of Murfreesboro; a sister, Summer Brooks of Murfreesboro; paternal grandparents, Billy and Barbara Brooks of Tullahoma; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Henrietta Cope; niece, Kyla Hill; best friend, caregiver and suegra, Irene Hernandez of LaVergne; cousin and brother, Anthony Hobson; family friend, Jaime Stunich; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 6:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Private burial will follow on Sunday at Larkspur Conservation, Taylor Hollow near Westmoreland, Tennessee.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Jesse C. Beesley Animal Foundation, P.O. Box 1886, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com