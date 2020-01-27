Mrs. Rose Ann Lannom, age 87, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Jesse Peyton and Rose Ella Langrell Patterson. Mrs. Lannom was a 1950 graduate of Smyrna High School. She retired from Chromalox and has doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren ever since. Mrs. Lannom enjoyed going to their ball games and cheering events. She was a devout Christian woman and was a faithful member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ.

Mrs. Lannom is survived by her children, Dianne Waldron and her husband Tom of Smyrna, Sandy Kaiser and her husband Murray of Smyrna, and Steve Lannom and his wife Delores of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kim Vondohlen and her husband Jay of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Curtis and her husband Troy of Murfreesboro, Corrie Sanders and her husband Steve of Murfreesboro, Suzanne Agee and her husband Josh of Murfreesboro, Amanda Switalski and her husband Blake of Lascassas, TN, and Amy Reed and her husband Jeff of LaVergne, TN; great-grandchildren, Alex Vondohlen and his wife Madi, Maddox Vondohlen, Ty Vondohlen, Mason Curtis, Sydnie Curtis, AnnLeigh Sanders, Charlotte Switalski, and Logan Switalski; siblings, Jesse “Junior” Patterson of Smyrna, Tom Patterson of Murfreesboro, and Rubye Bowen of Smyrna; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Lannom; grandson, Kenneth Waldron; and brothers, Herschel Patterson, Walter Lee Patterson, and Kenneth Patterson.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Bob Horn will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.