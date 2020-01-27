On June 8th, 1973, Gwendolyn Marion (Colbert) Hallquist came into this world where she became an amazing, strong and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. On January 23rd , 2020, Gwendolyn left this world leaving a hole that cannot be filled. Gwen was 46 years old.

Gwen did everything with love and passion and her whole heart. She grew up in Norwood, NY where she attended high school and graduated SUNY Canton a couple of years later. She became an accomplished Environmental Chemist who was devoted to her work. She married Kurt Hallquist and moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina and finally to Smyrna, TN. Gwen and Kurt have been working and raising a fantastic young lady whose poise and success is a tribute to the wonderful mother Gwen was. Gwen was also an amazing yoga teacher, runner with 6 full marathons under her belt, a basketball coach and countless other activities and charity contributions too vast to name. She loved Ferrell Hollow Farm where she could spend her days helping take care of horses and cats and whatever animals she took in. I know that Kurt will miss his time on the Caney with Gwen, their Christmas hikes and their many adventures exploring the world.

We will all miss that beautiful smile.

Gwen is preceded in death by her mother Gaile (Washburn) Colbert. She will be greatly missed by her father Charles E. Colbert, her loving sisters; Joy A. Washburn, Annette Blaise, Heidi (Colbert) Inman, and Charlene Deleel, her beautiful daughter Cara J. Hallquist and her devoted husband Kurt Hallquist.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 27th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Ferrell Hollow Farm and the American Cancer Society in memory of Gwendolyn.