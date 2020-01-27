Falhon Margaret Beers Stansbury, age 30, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Bailey Beers, Kiley Stansbury, and Ally Stansbury; father, Al Beers and his wife Kelly of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Tammie Beers and her husband Freddy Hubbs of Dawson Spring, KY; brothers, Eric Beers and his wife Robyn of Murfreesboro, TN, Albert Beers Jr. of Moutnain Home, AR, and Cole Beers of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Kayla Beers of OH; along with much loving extended family.

Falhon was a loving mother to her three daughters. She enjoyed life to the fullest, had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor! She was always up for any adventure and loved music. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church in Smyrna. Brother Brian Bratcher will officiate.

