OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest

Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022.

She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard.

Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then became principal until its closing. Mrs. DePriest was a founding member of East Nashville United Pentecostal Church where she played the piano. She was a faithful member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church.

Mrs. DePriest is survived by her children, Bob DePriest and his wife Debi of Smithville, TN, Phil DePriest and his wife Carla of Murfreesboro, and Stacy DePriest of Manchester, TN; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; twin sister, Ava Loyce Smith; siblings, Ruth True, Wayne Hilliard, and Frieda Robertson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Monroe DePriest, Sr., and a daughter, Marcia Dawn DePriest.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Centerpointe Apostolic Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Centerpointe Apostolic Church. Entombment will take place Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

