Suspect Accused of Stealing Credit Cards and Committing Theft

Detectives need help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing credit cards and committing theft.

The victim, a Murfreesboro woman, was shopping at the New Salem Hwy Publix when someone stole her wallet out of her shopping cart on Oct. 6. Someone used several of the victim’s credit cards at Walgreens, Kroger, and other locations totaling $3,125.

The unknown woman had black and blonde braided hair and was wearing light-colored, possibly pink, scrubs.

If you know this person or have any information, please call Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.