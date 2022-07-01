MSGT (Ret) Clayton H. Colpitts, age 88 of the Leanna Community went to be with the Lord June 29, 2022 at his home in the Leanna community.

Clayton was born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Horace Clayton and Annie Louise Colpitts. He is also preceded by brother, Fred Colpitts and sister Lillian Mae Atchinson.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Carrie Jean Barrett Colpitts; daughters, Kimberly (Johnny Smotherman) Warren, Debbie (Phil) Newport and Betty Lee. Granddaughters, Baylee Newport, Evie Newport, Kennede Lee, Sadie Lee and Ellie Lee.

Clayton joined the US Air Force at an early age. He served his country for 25 years. Some of that time was spent in the Vietnam Era and in 1970 he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He was a Shriner and a Master Mason. His favorite hobby was fly fishing with his brother Fred on Prince Edward Island, Canada. He also liked woodworking and cars. After retirement he worked as a Graphic Designer at Allvan Corporation.

He was a member of the Leanna Church of Christ. Clay loved God, his family and his country.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation with the family will be from to 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Kevin Dye officiating. Entombment will be 9:00 AM, Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Warrior Initative at www.American warrior initiative.com; Shriners Children’s Hospital at www.shrinerschildrenshospital.org; Alive Hospice at www.alivehospice.org; or the charity of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.