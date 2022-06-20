Michael Ray Carper (Mike), age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.

A native of Virginia Beach, VA, he was the son of the late John Marvin and Barbara Sawyer Carper.

Michael is survived by Janet Walton Carper, his wife of 45 years. He is also survived by two sons: Adam Carper of Woodbridge, VA, and Brian Carper and his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters Emma and Anna Kate of Murfreesboro, TN. He also leaves behind his sister, Arlene Kozyra of Florence, SC.

He was a retired District Manager of 37 years with the Sherwin Williams Company. Michael was a member and trustee of St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and an active and highly valued member of the Murfreesboro Lions Club.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM following the visitation with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in honor of Mike to be made to the ALS Association.

