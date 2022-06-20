Mrs. Mary Catherine “Kitty” Ramsey Jamison, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on September 12, 1933 in Ridgely, TN to the late Rev. Preston and Audrey Ramsey.

Kitty grew up in Covington, TN and Somerset, KY. She was a 1951 graduate of Somerset High School and then attended Union University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and she met her future husband.

Kitty’s family was her greatest joy. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and her Christian faith was evidenced in all facets of her work and service to her family and community. Kitty was employed for many years by John Nelson Insurance and Miller & Loughry Insurance. Her co-workers and clients remained lifelong friends.

Kitty was a former member of The Women’s Club, The MTSU Dames Club, and the BRAA. She was a loyal fan of Blue Raider and Lady Raider Basketball and kept the same season tickets seats in Murphy Center since it opened.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Ben Jamison and his wife Carol, Julie Jamison Ristvedt all of Murfreesboro, Jeff Jamison and his wife Judy of Folly Beach, SC, and Kendall Jamison and his wife Debbie of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank Jamison and his wife Ann of Kingston, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, professor Dr. King W. Jamison; much-loved son-in-law, Victor Ristvedt; siblings, Robert Ramsey and Theresa Ramsey Gover; and a nephew.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/