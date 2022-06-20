Walter Earl Anderton, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Murfreesboro, TN on June 17th, 2022 at the age of 81.

He was born on March 25th, 1941 to parents Walter “Red” Anderton, Sr., and Thelma Mae Gill in Nashville, TN.

Walter attended and graduated from MTSU. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. His career path lead him to start his own sales representative and contracting company, W. Anderton Company, which he ran for nearly 40 years. He loved working on his farm, his equipment, sharing stories and knowledge gained over the years, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his sister, Sandra Anderton Waldron; children, Chad (Lisa) Anderton, Robert Anderton, and Abby (Nate) Crocker; grandchildren, Kyle (Abi) Mitchell, Gaege Anderton, Cash Wayne Crocker, and Deacon Earl Crocker; and great-grandchildren Price and Jude Mitchell.

A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with funeral services starting at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Military Honors will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville TN with burial following. Burial date and time is pending until Monday, June 20th, 2022. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Walter’s honor to https://water.org or https://tsvh.org

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/