Maxie Gail Arnold, was born September 23, 1935 and passed Friday, April 16, 2021. Max was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro and was an Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Mrs. Emma Jean Arnold; his son Nolan Arnold and his wife Rose, his son Scot Arnold and his wife Ann, daughter, Lisa Arnold; grandson, Harrison Arnold; and sisters, Nancy Crowell and Sonjia Haynes.
A private graveside with military honors will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Max can be made to www.alivehospice.org Murfreesboro office or call at 615-890-6158.
They are a non-profit organization.
