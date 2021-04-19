Maxie Gail Arnold, was born September 23, 1935 and passed Friday, April 16, 2021. Max was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro and was an Air Force Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Mrs. Emma Jean Arnold; his son Nolan Arnold and his wife Rose, his son Scot Arnold and his wife Ann, daughter, Lisa Arnold; grandson, Harrison Arnold; and sisters, Nancy Crowell and Sonjia Haynes.

A private graveside with military honors will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Max can be made to www.alivehospice.org Murfreesboro office or call at 615-890-6158.

They are a non-profit organization.

