Dale Roy Collins, age 88, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Fields Collins; parents, Harvey and Emma Collins; son, Roger Dale Collins; daughter, Eileene Ward and his eleven siblings. Dale is survived by daughters, Gail Collins Best and Phyllis Melton. Survivors also include daughter-in-law Pam Collins; granddaughters, Brandi Collins (Eric) and Bailey Davis (Inocencio); grandsons, Christopher Collins (Mandy), Pete Jones (Susan), Grayson Dale Ward (Andree) and Greg Ward. Dale was blessed with several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was born in Greene County Tennessee. The family lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for several years before relocating to Middle Tennessee in 1976. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His post retirement activity even included walking a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Throughout his life, Dale was a “dad” to many. This was especially true when he and Peggy welcomed Peggy’s two sisters, Eileene and Phyllis into their home when they were young girls. The Collins became parents to the sisters and grandparents to their children and grandchildren. Whether talking on the phone with faraway family, having a conversation with great grandson Aden, or welcoming his newest great grandchildren, Kassidy and Adrian, staying connected with his family was the most important thing to Dale. He was truly a wonderful friend, dad, and granddad to so many. Sometimes he even “adopted” others such as Vickie Tidwell and Lori Sadler into his family.

Dale was a member of the Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro. Arriving early on Sunday, Dale could be found at the coffee bar being a friend to everyone before service time. His presence will certainly be missed at his place of worship, his neighborhood, and in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and unmistakable chuckle.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 19, 2021 from 12:00pm until the time of a celebration of Dale’s life beginning at 2:00pm at Centerpointe Apostolic Church, 1800 New Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The Collins family would like to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness during the past few days and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com