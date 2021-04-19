Terry D. Nash – Age 64 of Smyrna, TN. April 15, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Arlon and Flossie Nash; sister, Debbie Thomas; and brother, Arlon “Mike” Nash. Survived by sister, Trudie (Bill) Blaul; sister-in-law, Tammy Nash.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Harvel Brewer. Interment Cameron United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gurley, AL on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Pallbearers: Billy Blaul, Robert Blaul, Andrew Dillard and Stephen Collier. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
