Matthew Peyton Davis, age 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro to Timothy and Ann Davis.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Tim and Ann Davis of Murfreesboro; sons, Coy Mitchell Hillis and Waylon Matthew Davis; brothers, Tyler Davis of Murfreesboro, Andrew Davis and his wife Amber of Manchester, K.C. Loyd, and John Dority, both of Murfreesboro; grandfather, Buck Davis of Christiana; and nieces and nephews, Robbie, Summer, Carmen, Kinsley, Jordan, and Kaden. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Davis and Dorris and Anna Alexander; sisters, Dustie and Kayce Davis; nephew, Remi Davis; and great-grandparents.

Private services will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.