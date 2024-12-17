OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Ann’ Harper

Margaret “Ann” Harper, age 78, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away in the morning on Monday, December 16, 2024 at The Arbors at Azalea Court in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Mrs. Harper was also affectionately known as “Nina.” She was the daughter of the late Marvin Edward and Dorothy Helen Cawthron Richardson.

She was preceded by husband James F. Harper, who passed away in 2000.

Mrs. Harper is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Sloan and her husband Ken and Kim Palmer and her husband Charlie; grandchildren, Kayce Jarrell, Ava Palmer and Lana Palmer; several great-grandchildren, including Avery Jarrell; and sister, Donna Ruis and her husband Billy. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Parry Eisenberg and Deborah Sharpe.

Mrs. Harper was beloved by her family and charmed by everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Even her dementia did not hamper her ability to make friends everywhere she went—her vitality always showed through. She served at Premier Orthopaedics for 17 years in different capacities and earned her Certified Professional Coding certificate during her course of employment. She loved to cook and kept the cleanest house you could possibly imagine. She was always willing to help anyone in need and generously sacrificed to ensure her family was taken care of abundantly. She will be fiercely missed.

A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Harper will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. For those wishing to attend, we will meet in the Garden of Time III in the back right portion of Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, please make online gifts in memory of Margaret Ann Harper to the Dementia Society of America, www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

