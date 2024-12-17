OBITUARY: Herlinda Torres Valdez

Herlinda Torres Valdez, age 86, was born October 23, 1938 in Urapa which is a small town in the mountains of Michoacan, Mexico. Her parents were David Valdez and Elvira Valdez. She was strong follower of Our Lord, Jesus Christ and a devout Catholic. She was raised in a Catholic orphanage with her 10 brothers and sisters after her father’s death and abandonment by her mother, who came to the US to earn money for them. Her life’s goal at that time was to be a Catholic Nun and School Teacher, but our Lord had other plans for her.

She came to the US in the 1960s. She lived in Los Angeles, CA and worked for See’s Candies for a short time before she met and married Rudolph “Frankie” Torres, from Santa Paula, CA. They had one son Rodolfo Torres. Their happy life, however, was short lived when her husband died in 1976. Leaving her to make a life for her and her son.

Having come from a long line of entrepreneurs, Herlinda made her way selling clothing, jewelry, Tupperware, Avon, etc. However, nothing made her happier than taking care of and teaching children. Herlinda ran her own day care and helped raise a good portion of the children in the small community of Boyle Heights, in Los Angeles, CA. Years later, many of those kids came back and thanked her for the kindness and love she had shown, and instilling a strong faith in Jesus during their childhood, while their parents were out earning a living. As they grew up, some brought Herlinda their own children before she finally retired.

Herlinda will be remembered for being a loving person and helping those in need. Many remember her for providing a place to live, support, and food to those who found themselves in a bad situation. She loved to travel, and would visit her brothers and sisters as often as she could. Herlinda traveled from Los Angeles to San Diego, throughout Baja California, and back to Michoacan and Mexico City, every chance she could. Her final destination was a 2000 mile trip to Murfreesboro, TN. She passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Surviving Herlinda are her son Rodolfo Torres and his wife Elsa Torres; grandchildren Elias Rodolfo Torres and Lucina Elsa Torres; brother David Valdez; and many nephews, nieces (Griselda Leyva who visited her in TN and inquired regularly about her health, along with Ali Rodriguez), and other extended family and friends.

As long as one of us remains, you will never be forgotten, Mamá! Say hello to Jesus for me, and let my dad know that I will see you guys again…someday.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at: Saint Rose of Lima, Catholic Church 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Followed by Burial at: Evergreen Cemetery 519 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

