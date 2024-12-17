OBITUARY: Phanthavong Sourivong

Mr. Phanthavong Sourivong, age 56, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Kingkham Sourivong; parents, Bounkhong and Chanpheng Sourivong; siblings, Kongchanh Sramany, Anousone Sourivong, Bounkeo Robert, and Paris Johnson; niece and nephews, Julia Robert, J.R. Robert, and Nathaniel Sramany; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 20, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with cremation following. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

