Major General Don Edgar Follis, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with his family by his side. A native of Nashville, TN, he was born January 3, 1935. He was the son of the late Fred Edgar and Erbie McLemore Follis.

General Follis is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Frances “Sissy” Woodfin Follis; daughter, Virginia “Ginna” Love Follis; two sons, Mark Edgar Follis and his wife Laura and Don Woodfin Follis and his wife Leah all of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Rachel Follis Dominy and her husband Nathaniel, Caroline Miller Follis, and Olivia Jane Follis; and grandson, Harrison Woodfin Follis.

General Follis was a 1952 graduate of Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville and graduated from Cumberland University in Lebanon, TN. His father taught him to fly at sixteen and he continued his love of flying when he joined the Air National Guard in 1953 and was commissioned for United States Air Force F-86 and RF-84 tactical reconnaissance pilot training earning his wings as a jet fighter-bomber in 1956.

General Follis proudly served his country with the Tennessee Air National Guard at Berry Field. During his distinguished career, he was a leader in many roles as safety officer, operation officer, and squadron commander for the 105th Tactical Airlift Squadron and as former Base Wing Commander for the 118th Airlift Wing. He was selected in January 1990 as the ANG Special Assistant to the Commander, USAF, Military Airlift Command. This was his final assignment. He retired in 1992 after accumulating over 10,000 hours of military flying time in jet fighters and large airlift airplanes.

General Follis was a family man of quiet faith who loved his family, country, and friends. He was happiest at home with his family enjoying daily walks by the Stones River and after retirement, playing golf with his buddies.

The family would like to thank Adams Place and Caris Hospice for their attentiveness to General Follis while in their care.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Charity Circle, PO Box 11127, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the charity of your choice in memory of General Follis.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration and Thanksgiving of General Follis’ life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Steve Odom will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

