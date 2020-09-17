Dorothy Jean Patton, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born in Christiana to the late Felix Smith Patton and Mattie Belle Jacobs Patton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Felix Smith, Jr. (Zee), Jimmy (Patsy), Denver, and Larry Patton; sister, Janise Patton; and sister-in-law, Annette Patton.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Ed Patton, Sr. and wife Sandra, Raymond Patton and wife Alma, sister-in-law, Sue Patton, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She is resting peacefully again in the arms of her mother.

Graveside service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery.