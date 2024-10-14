OBITUARY: Lynda Lynch King

Mrs. Lynda Lynch King, age 60, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2024.

She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN and daughter of Charles and Joan Lynch.

Mrs. King was a faithful member of One Church – Calvary Campus. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Mrs. King worked as a mortgage lender for Bragg, Mansfield, and Stegall for many years. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Mrs. King had a servant’s heart when caring for people and was happy to have an open door with the gift of hospitality for the friends who gathered at her home.

Mrs. King is survived by her mother, Joan Lynch; daughter, Amber King and her fiancé Bubba Martinez; brothers, Bruce Lynch and Lyle Lynch and his wife Susan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Avery Ross King; father, Charles Lynch; and grandparents, Gordon and Kate Lynch and James and Kathleen Gamble.

Visitation with the family was on Sunday, October 13, 2024 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at One Church – Calvary Campus. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm at One Church – Calvary Campus. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email