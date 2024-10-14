OBITUARY: Winfred Eugene Bugg

Winfred Eugene Bugg, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2024.

A native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Eugene proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a World War II Veteran. He was also deeply involved in his community, known for his contributions as a member of the Pancake Crew, his work as a cattle farmer, and his generosity in sharing homegrown tomatoes with family and friends. After 25 years of service, he retired from General Electric and was a devoted member of Kelly’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Eugene had a passion for travel and cherished the memories made with family and friends on his journeys.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar Bugg and Nezzie Mae West Bugg; his beloved wife, Evelyn Inez Bugg; his brothers, Horace Bugg and Dayton Bugg; and his sisters, Ida Bugg Overton and Katie Bugg Moon.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (James) Goad; grandchildren, James Goad and Katie (Tyler) Smith; and great-grandchildren, Lillie Davis, Mason Goad, and Aubrey Smith.

A visitation was held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel. Interment with military honors will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM.

