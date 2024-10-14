OBITUARY: Sidney Bryant Angus

Sidney Bryant Angus, 86, passed away on October 11, 2024.

He was born in Lynnville, Tennessee, but lived in Murfreesboro for many years.

Bryant was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Nora Dean Hickman Angus, son Sidney DeWayne Angus; his parents James Wilson and Rennie McGee Angus; brothers Elmer, Robert (Francis), and Charles Angus; and sisters Louise Overstreet, Norice Black, and Nancy Wright.

He is survived by a son, Steven (Cheri) Angus, and daughter, Susan (Sean) Watson; brothers Frank (Faye); sisters Marie Tarpley, Koren Reaves, and Judy (Harry) Locke. Ten grandchildren also survive him, as do eleven great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be in Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville, Tennessee, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, with Dr. Steven Angus officiating. His grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 118 U.S. 70 #2, Dickson, TN 37055.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-456-8852 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com

