OBITUARY: Lyda L. Boyd

Lyda L. Boyd, age 87, passed away on March 18, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust.

Lyda was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee and Lillie Hutchins Boyd; brothers, Willie Boyd, Daniel Boyd, Samuel Malcom Boyd, Billy Boyd; and sisters, Lucy Carmine Hodge and Clara Bell Johnson.

She is survived by sisters, Eula Mai Herrod and Annie Sue Boyd.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Chuck Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/