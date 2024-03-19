OBITUARY: Juanita Annette Preston

Mrs. Juanita Annette Preston, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, March 15, 2024.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and daughter of the late Richard Jackson and Callie Drake Jones.

Mrs. Preston was a 1957 graduate of Rockvale High School. She was the last charter member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Mrs. Preston had an extensive snow babies doll collection. She had quite the garden at her home including peonies and rose bushes where she could watch hummingbirds. Mrs. Preston was proud of her grandchildren and all they do.

Mrs. Preston is survived by her daughter, Annette Allen and her husband Ken; grandchildren, Ben Allen and his wife Hannah and Courtney Harbin and her husband Taylor; great-grandchildren, Judson, Landon, and Alexa; sisters, Louise Ross, Marie Hays, Peggy Young, and Faye Thomas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Preston, and siblings, Mitchell Jones, Virginia “Sis” Winsett, Catherine “Libby” Davis, and Rosie Jamison.

The family would like to thank Stones River Manor for their care for Mrs. Preston over the last 18 years especially the Advanced Care Unit and nurse Rebecca in Mrs. Preston’s final hours.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Stones River Manor in memory of Mrs. Preston.

Services:

Visitation:

Friday, March 22, 2024 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Woodfin Memorial Chapel

1488 Lascassas Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Funeral Service:

Friday, March 22, 2024 2:00 PM

Woodfin Memorial Chapel

1488 Lascassas Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

