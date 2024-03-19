OBITUARY: Charlotte Ann Kirby Ross

Charlotte Ann Kirby Ross, age 81, of Smyrna, Tennessee was welcomed into the loving arms of our Savior on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Charlotte was born on January 18, 1943. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana, and friend. Charlotte touched the hearts of numerous friends and family throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Samuel “Tony” Ross, daughter, Maria Angelina “Angi” Lambert, and, son Anthony Joseph “Joey” Ross. Also, preceding her in death were her parents, Mary Eunice Carter and Charles R. Kirby; sisters, Helen Carter, Joyce Kirby, Reba Lane, and Sherry Dykes; and brother J.W. Kirby.

Charlotte was a native of Nashville with her family originating from Horseshoe Bend in Carthage, TN. She met her husband, Tony, in 1965 and they fell in love and married on June 25, 1966 in Hampton, Virginia. Tony and Charlotte moved back to Tennessee where they lived for 50 years together making their home and raising their children in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Charlotte was a staple in the community for years as a hairdresser. She started styling hair when she was nineteen years old in Nashville under Fred Bird, later in Smyrna she worked 15 years for Barb’s Hair Unlimited and then opened her own hair salon, Anjo’s Family Hair Care, aptly named for her two children, which she ran for 25 years. She finished her career in Smyrna at Guys and Dolls Hair Salon.

Charlotte was devoted to her husband and supported him in his career at Central South Music Sales and during his many years of work with the Al Menah Shrine Temple and as a Scottish Rite Mason.

She enjoyed family gatherings, using her green thumb in the yard, trips to the beach, and music, her favorite being Willie Nelson. Her children Angi and Joey were the joy of her life. Even though she endured the heartbreak and loss of their premature passings, she persevered with dignity, grace, and dependence on the Lord.

Her four grandchildren were a joy to her and she loved them through all of her years. Even as our hearts are broken by the loss, we rejoice in the comfort of God’s promise and have absolute faith that we will be reunited with her again one day.

Charlotte is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joanne Ross and Rosemary Ross both of Hampton, Virginia; brother-in-law, Conley Dykes of LaVergne, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Olivia and Bronwyn Lambert and Saxxon and Sophia Ross; along with many nieces and nephews; and daughter by choice, Melissa Whitt VanDerworp.

Charlotte was a member of Trinity Christian Church in Smyrna, TN.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 22, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Donnie Carter, Randy Lane, Mike Lane, Saxxon Ross, Cody Lane, Bryan Lane, Brett Scales, and Tim Saywer serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Conley Dykes. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/