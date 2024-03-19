OBITUARY: Donald Pedigo

Donald Pedigo, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee crossed into his heavenly home Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital with his loved ones at his side.

He was born in Dekalb County, Tennessee and was raised in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Alonzo and Ola Pack Pedigo.

Survivors include his wife, Gwen Kelton Pedigo; daughters, Rae Pedigo Tarbett and husband Douglas, and Amy Pedigo Rigney and husband Jason; grandsons, John David Constantine, and Cooper Rigney; beloved canine companion, Petey; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Donald was a dedicated and loving husband to Gwen, and they were due to have their 60th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2024. They met as young children when Gwen passed by Donald’s house and stopped to pet his horses. Following many years and moves out of state by Gwen, they met again when she returned to attend MTSU. They began dating and the rest is history. Theirs is a true story of love and commitment. Donald was a wonderful father and Papa to his children and grandchildren.

He was a master woodworker and cabinet maker and became friends with so many of those who passed through his shop at Haynes Brothers Lumber Co. Papa was the fixer of all things and possessed every tool imaginable.

He was affectionately known as “Bullet” and “Pedigo” by many, and everyone that knew him spoke of his kindness, gentle spirit, and great sense of humor. He enjoyed Center Hill Lake and long drives through the countryside, attending his grandson’s school functions, his truck, and most of all his family. He was crazy about the family dog Petey the Boston Terrier, and it would always bring joy and a smile to his face to talk about him.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 pm in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Pedigo family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/