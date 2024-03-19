Franklin Singer Quintavious Johnson Auditions for American Idol

Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson appeared on American Idol Sunday night to audition for a chance to receive a golden ticket.

Johnson performed “Alabaster Box” by Cece Winans and took the judges to church with his soulful rendition of the song.

Afterward, Idol judge Katy Perry shared, “When someone comes in and says ‘I’m a worship singer and that’s my job,’ we get nervous because they usually check an obvious box, but you gave us everything in that one song, which is fantastic. There was a whole healing. There was a whole baptism for everyone.”

Lionel Richie added, “What you gave us today was just inspiring, but more important, you feel every note. Great performance.”

All three judges voted unanimously “yes” to send Johnson to Hollywood Week. After the audition aired, Johnson shared on social media, “I got the #GoldenTicket and I’m going to Hollywood!”

If Johnson looks familiar, you may remember him from a decade ago, when he was a finalist on America’s Got Talent at 12 years old. Johnson made it to the finals, where he placed fifth. In 2023, Johnson performed at the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Franklin.

Watch his audition below.