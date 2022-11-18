OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Lloyd Wilson

Leslie “Les” Lloyd Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, he was 90 years old.

He was a native of Portsmith OH and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson and Catherine Cooper Wilson, children, Michael Ray Wilson, and Becky Sue Rollins.

Mr. Wilson was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and was retired from the Coal & Steele Industry before moving to Smyrna. He worked maintenance at La Vergne High School for many years.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn Wilson; children, Cathy Jo Wilson, Barbara Gilcher, Jean Ann Clay, Mark Wilson; step-grandchildren, John E Marlin, Preston Marlin; foster grandchildren, Russell Wilson, Michael Adam Wilson, Janae Maxwell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 4:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Dr. Mike Norris will officiate. Burial will be in Wheelersburg Ohio at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

