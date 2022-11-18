OBITUARY: Brenda Duncan Jordan

Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.

She attended Cohn High School, where she played clarinet in the band, was the drum majorette, and was also on the tennis team. She worked at WSMV Channel 4 for 34 years and enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and monthly lunches with her high school friends. Brenda will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Brenda is predeceased by her father, Charles Duncan; mother, Pauline Duncan; and sister, Charlene Wells.

She is survived by her husband, John Jordan; daughter, Cristin Jordan; sister, Barbara Wachter; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who are like family.

Brenda’s celebration of life will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, TN on Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with burial of her cremated remains to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. We invite everyone to come help us celebrate her life. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

