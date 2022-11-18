OBITUARY: Priscilla Dean Northcutt

Priscilla Dean Northcutt, age 81 of Murfreesboro formerly of Blue Springs MO passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

She was a native of Flora, IL and was preceded in death by her husband, William Northcutt, daughter, Keri Penrod, parents, William Frank Wood and Maxine Haycock Wood; sister, Pamela Tungate and brother-in-law, Randy Tungate.

Mrs. Northcutt graduated with Medical Assistant Degree and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, for business and pleasure. Mrs. Northcutt was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her children; Marcie Wilson and husband Anthony, Alicia Dycus and husband Mark, grandchildren; Brock Wilson and wife Melissa, Ashton Callison and husband Colt, Hilary Dycus, Matthew Wilson, Hunter Dycus and wife Meredith, Joseph Wilson; great-grandchildren, Megan, David, Bailey, Sam; nephews, Aaron Tungate and wife Valisa, and Adam Tungate and wife Carrie; son in law; Bryan Penrod.

Visitation will be Saturday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro Jeff Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Flora, IL www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/