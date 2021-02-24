Larry Wayne Forsythe, Jr., age 53 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was a native of Joliet, IL, and was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Jean Gatties Forsythe.

Larry is survived by his wife, Misty Denese Durham Forsythe; son, Joshua Cory Durham, and his fiancée Lakiesha Seay Sullivan of LaVergne, TN; father and stepmother, Larry Wayne Forsythe, Sr. and Wanda Forsythe of Clinton, TN; nieces, Haiden Bowman of LaVergne, TN and Kelsey Ford of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Matthew Ford of Clinton, TN; mother-in-law, Jeannie Durham of LaVergne, TN; sister-in-law, Michelle Bowman of LaVergne, TN; and brother-in-law, Michael Durham of Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Nathan Grindle officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Larry was of the Baptist faith and was Vice President of Mattress King.

