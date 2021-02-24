Dena Edde, age 81 of La Vergne died Sunday February 21, 2021. She was a native of Franklin Co and was preceded in death by her parents, Gaylor Ernest Hayes and Hazel Irene Hill Hayes, a sister, Myra Hayes.

Mrs. Edde was a member of Gilroy Church of Christ and retired from The State of Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Robert Lewis Edde; son, Robert Ryan Edde and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Kiersten and Kayla Edde; brother, Roy Wayne Hayes and wife Joyce.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday February 24th and one hour before the service at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Thursday February 25th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Jon Gary Williams and Jerry Maxwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com