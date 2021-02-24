Pamela Renee “Pam” Turner South, age 56 of Murfreesboro, TN, departed from this life on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She touched so many lives in her journey. Pam worked for Verizon over 11 years where she developed several close friends. She also served with her husband at Stones River Baptist Church and Westwood Baptist as volunteer youth leaders teaching, mentoring youth in Christ life for ten years.

Pam was a caring loving wife, mother, and friend to so many. She stood steadfast caring for her mom till this last October. Pam was preceded in death by her dad and mom, Raymond, and Nancy Hale Turner, her two daughters, Ashley, and Haley Renee South.

Pam is survived by her husband, Robert South; daughters, Amanda South, and Amber Barrett; grandboys, Kevin and Nicolas Lopez all of Murfreesboro, TN, and Juan due next month. Sisters, Vivian Hurley and her husband Ed of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Judy Gibbs and her husband Jake of Hayden, AL, and several nieces and nephews.

Her family was her pure joy especially the grandboys. No matter who you talk to that knew Pam would tell you she has a heart of gold, deepest ears to listen, and the widest arms to hold you tight to comfort what ever battle that you faced.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Bruce Heileman officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with Jake and Hunter Gibbs, Russell and Adam South, James Hodge, and Chris Briley serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the South family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.