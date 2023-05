Larry Earl Morgan passed away on Friday, May 19 at the age of 85.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morgan, and son, Roger Morgan.

He is survived by his daughters, Heidi Morgan and Cindy Twiss; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Laura Morgan; and friends, Mary and John Leinard.

Mr. Morgan was an Air Force veteran and a proud member of the Sam Davis Lodge #661 Free and Accepted Masons.

