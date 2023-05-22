OBITUARY: Charles Lynwood Mann Jr.

Charles Lynwood Mann, Jr., age 82, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Mann; parents, Lurlyne and Charles Mann, Sr.; sister, Nancy Banks Mann Bridges.

He is survived by his son, Charles Mann, III and his wife Karissa; granddaughter, Mary Mann; niece, Nancy Banks Yoak; nephew, Claude Cameron Dinkins, IV; and many other family and friends.

Charles was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He served in Vietnam, Taiwan, and Germany. He retired as a truck driver from JB Hunt Trucking Company. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/