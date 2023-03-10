OBITUARY: Kenneth Cropper

Kenneth Cropper, age 78, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Lilly Cropper; son, Michael Cropper; and sister, Merle-Dean Flora.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Cropper; children, Sherry O’Neal and her husband Ross, Delores Derr and her husband John, Kelly Sweet and his wife Candice; grandchildren, Dallas Cropper, Kayla Jackson, Brett Derr, Zach Derr; brothers, David Cropper and his wife Betty, Therman Cropper and his wife Kay; sister, Mary Harper and her husband J.W.; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Cropper worked in the glass and automatic door industry for over 50 years. He was an avid fisherman and also loved the outdoors, horses, westerns, and his family.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00-1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 1:30 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

