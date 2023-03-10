OBITUARY: Kitty-Lynn Chandler Holt

Kitty-Lynn Chandler Holt passed away on March 6th at 3:15 PM after battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s for more than seven years.

Kitty is survived by her husband, Phil Holt of Murfreesboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Tyson and John Lannon of Raleigh, NC; her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Chandler, Kyra and Charlie Holt of Longmont Colorado; her mother-in-law, Frances Holt of Murfreesboro, TN; her brother-in-law Kent Holt of Prague, Czech Republic.

Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and James Chandler; her father-in-law Carl Holt; her brother Dick Chandler.

Kitty was born in Erwin, North Carolina on March 15th, 1949. Her family later moved to Clemmons, North Carolina where she graduated from West Forsyth High School.

Kitty graduated cum laude from Wake Forest University in 1971 with a degree in Psychology. She met her future husband there and they were married on August 7, 1971. After graduation, they moved to Richmond, Virginia where she gave birth to both of her children. She worked at the Richmond Federal Reserve and the MasterCard department at Bank of Virginia.

In 1980, the family moved to Wilson, NC. She started a craft business named Country Roads of Carolina and had 1500 accounts over the U.S. In 1983, they moved to Lenoir, NC where she continued her craft business. In 1986, they moved to Salisbury, NC. She attended UNC-Charlotte where she earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology and her thesis was published. In 1993, they moved to Raleigh, NC. She was a clinical psychologist at Central prison.

She also spent time in the real estate business. In 2005, they moved to Jackson, TN where she worked in the retail clothing business. In 2011, they moved to Murfreesboro, TN where her husband retired from banking.

The family attended either Presbyterian Churches or Methodist Churches in all the towns they lived in. She enjoyed decorating, card games, drawing, civic events, boating and skiing, traveling and visiting family and friends from all the places she had lived. She especially loved her Bishon Frise, Lizzie.

In the last six months, she was a patient at Diversicare of Smyrna in their skilled nursing unit. The family would like to recognize the fine staff that took care of Kitty. They would include Pam, Leslie, Robin, Mary, Gail, Audrey, Mimi, Amber, Peggy and others. Their care of Kitty was far beyond expectations.

She also developed strong friendships with other residents including Vicky, Glenda, Derek, Brenda, Zelma, Norma Jean, Clydey, Kathy, Woodrow and others. Also, special thanks to Kathy Phillips and Chandra Sanders with Amedisys hospice. Thanks also to Kathy Kinser and Cynthia Creque for their support of Kitty as her dementia increased.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with Funeral Services beginning at 6:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorials may be made in Kittys honor to SPCA, a foster based rescue for dogs in Tennessee by contacting 615-354-3531.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/