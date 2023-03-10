OBITUARY: Tony Patterson

Tony Patterson, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Patterson; stepfather, Carl James; grandparents, Raymond and Mamie Burrow Adams and Jessie and Rose Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa McCormick Patterson; daughters, Micki Teachout and her husband Paul, Niki Woods and her husband Al, and Katy Jess Patterson; grandchildren, Ryan Jefferson, Will Jefferson, Dalee Davenport and her husband Caleb, Jayanna Miller, Logan Ritchie, Lisa Woods, and Alex Woods; great-granddaughter, Ava Jefferson; mother, Pearl James; stepbrothers, Stanley James (Sylnia), Mike James and his wife Mary; sister in law and brother in law, Becky and Michael Jones; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Tony was a faithful Christian and long time member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Murfreesboro’s waste management department after many years.

After retirement, he developed a passion for umpiring; devoting many nights and weekends to ballparks and softball girls across the state. Tony also enjoyed and excelled in racing for over twenty years.

Most recently, he dedicated his time to driving a school bus, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. Tony was a devoted, loving, fun, and special friend to everyone who knew him. His generous heart and big smile will be missed.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

